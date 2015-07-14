Police looking for multiple suspects after home invasion in La J - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police looking for multiple suspects after home invasion in La Jolla

Posted: Updated:

LA JOLLA (CNS) - An 82-year-old woman interrupted a break-in at her La Jolla residence overnight, but was held back by one of the suspects as at least one other ransacked the home, police said Tuesday.

The two or three suspects entered the victim's home on Rodeo Drive near La Jolla Mesa Drive through a window shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The resident heard noises inside her home and came upon the suspects shortly after, he said.

One of the suspects tore a necklace off of her neck and held her back while at least one other rifled through her belongings, Delimitros said.

Police did not disclose what else was stolen.

Delimitros said the suspects were only described as male.

