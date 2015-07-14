Moms Helping Moms: Parents organize consignment sale for kids - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Moms Helping Moms: Parents organize consignment sale for kids

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - It's already time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping.

And CBS News 8 Ashley Jacobs has a few ways for parents to save some money.

Ashely's in Oceanside at San Diego Kids Consignment.

It's their 9th annual event in Oceanside. They have over 25,000 items and hundreds of shoppers each sale event.

The founder of the event, Teri Knight, said the heart of why they started the business was to help moms in the community, both to save on needs for their kids, and also be able to earn money on items that are just sitting in their home; waiting for a new one.

Watch Ashley's video above as she shows us why we should consider hitting a huge consignment sale.

For more details, CLICK HERE.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.