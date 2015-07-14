Moms Helping Moms: Parents organize consignment sale for kids

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - It's already time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping.

And CBS News 8 Ashley Jacobs has a few ways for parents to save some money.

Ashely's in Oceanside at San Diego Kids Consignment.

It's their 9th annual event in Oceanside. They have over 25,000 items and hundreds of shoppers each sale event.

The founder of the event, Teri Knight, said the heart of why they started the business was to help moms in the community, both to save on needs for their kids, and also be able to earn money on items that are just sitting in their home; waiting for a new one.

Watch Ashley's video above as she shows us why we should consider hitting a huge consignment sale.

