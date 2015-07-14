USC fires back at UCSD in Alzheimer's research lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by the University of California, San Diego, accuses a prominent Alzheimer’s disease researcher of conspiring with eight colleagues to take research data and other assets with them when they moved from UCSD to the University of Southern California.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The University of Southern California has said that it will seek a restraining order to stop the University of California, San Diego, from hacking into its Alzheimer's research data base.

USC's attempt on Tuesday is the latest move in a lawsuit prompted by a prominent UCSD researcher's move to USC.

Scientist Paul Aisen left the San Diego school last month to head USC's Alzheimer's research institute and took the $100-million, multicenter study with him.

According to the Los Angeles Times, UCSD sued USC for conspiring to take federal funding, data and employees from USCD.

USC has denied any wrongdoing and argues that it now has ownership over the research funds.

