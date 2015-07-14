Golden Hill SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A parolee wanted on an arrest warrant locked himself in a Golden Hill home Tuesday morning when police contacted him, prompting a nearly five-hour standoff that ended with his arrest.



The suspect slammed the front door of the house in the 2700 block of Broadway "in (an) officer's face" and holed up inside shortly after 9:30 a.m., SDPD spokesman Matt Tortorella said.



Patrol personnel closed down the street in front of the residence along with one block each of E and 28th streets, and cleared residents out of nearby homes. A special weapons and tactics team took up positions behind an armored vehicle while police tried to persuade the parolee, whose full name was not immediately available, to surrender.



An officer addressed the suspect as Jason while urging him via bullhorn to give himself up.



In the early afternoon, SWAT officers entered a motor home parked on the property where the suspect was hiding, then exited a short time later, finding the vehicle unoccupied.



About 2:15 p.m., a series of loud bangs sounded from inside the home as police detonated tear-gas canisters. Moments later, the suspect slowly walked out, as directed, backward and with his hands on top of his head.



The special-tactics officers then surrounded the man, handcuffed and searched him, and loaded him into a squad car.



All traffic lanes in the area were reopened and the evacuation orders rescinded by 3 p.m., police said.





