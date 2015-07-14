Judge refuses to toss civil rights suit filed by strippers

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit by more than two dozen dancers from a San Diego strip club who claim police officers held them against their will to photograph their tattoos.

The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday that Judge M. James Lorenz rejected a request by the city attorney to toss the suit filed by dancers at Cheetahs. The decision could lead to a trial.

The suit says 10 officers told the women "to pose in various positions and expose various body parts," and the officer taking photos told them to "smile."

Police Lt. Kevin Mayer told The San Diego Union-Tribune last year that documenting tattoos is an important way to know dancers' identities for club permit purposes. Cheetahs' permit was suspended in 2012 after undercover detectives found violations.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.