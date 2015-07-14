Judge refuses to toss civil rights suit filed by strippers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Judge refuses to toss civil rights suit filed by strippers

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit by more than two dozen dancers from a San Diego strip club who claim police officers held them against their will to photograph their tattoos.

The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday that Judge M. James Lorenz rejected a request by the city attorney to toss the suit filed by dancers at Cheetahs. The decision could lead to a trial.

The suit says 10 officers told the women "to pose in various positions and expose various body parts," and the officer taking photos told them to "smile."

Police Lt. Kevin Mayer told The San Diego Union-Tribune last year that documenting tattoos is an important way to know dancers' identities for club permit purposes. Cheetahs' permit was suspended in 2012 after undercover detectives found violations.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.