Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Triple Crown winner American Pharoah arrived at the Del Mar Race Track Tuesday morning.

He'll be stabled there through the rest of the month where he will be training with his trainers. Though he wont be racing on opening day, spectators can watch his workout around 7:45 a.m. over the next few days.

His trainer will decide later if he will race in the Pacific Classis at Del Mar, August 22 after a race in New Jersey.

