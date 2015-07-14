SD City Council declares July LGBT Pride Month - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SD City Council declares July LGBT Pride Month

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council Tuesday declared July to be Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month in San Diego, just days before the 
start of the 41st annual LGBT Pride Celebration.
   
The unanimous declaration also came not quite three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage.
   
Councilman Todd Gloria, who is gay, said last month's high court ruling and news that the Secretary of Defense is reconsidering whether to allow transgender people into the military are examples of "forward progress" in the LGBT community.
   
"But I want to remind everyone that there's still so much work to be done, which is why events like Pride are important," Gloria said.
   
He said the LGBT community still faces discrimination in housing and employment in some states, transgender people still lack full equality, seniors 
are "forced back into the closet for their golden years," and youth are bullied at school and experience high rates of suicide and homelessness.
   
Pride events begin Friday with the annual Stonewall Rally, which commemorates protests in New York City that sparked the gay rights movement, and a block party in Hillcrest. The parade is Saturday on University Avenue in Hillcrest, and the music festival will feature five stages Saturday and Sunday 
in Balboa Park.

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year's theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

