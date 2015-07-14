Initiative to repeal California vaccine law advances

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state says the proponents of a ballot measure to repeal the state's new mandatory vaccination law can begin collecting signatures for their effort.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla cleared the initiative for signature-gathering Tuesday.

Former state Assemblyman Tim Donnelly submitted the initiative after Gov. Jerry Brown last month signed the bill striking California's personal belief exemption for school immunizations.

It followed weeks of heated testimony and massive rallies by opponents at the state Capitol.

The initiative pairs the conservative former Republican candidate for governor with the critics of vaccination, many of whom come from liberal pockets of resistance throughout the state.

Proponents will need to collect nearly 366,000 signatures for the initiative to appear on the 2016 ballot. The law also takes effect that year.

