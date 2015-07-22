Heather Hope

Voters may have the opportunity to decide on the future of San Diego's hotel tax. The city council Monday discussed whether Mayor Faulconer's proposed measure should appear on the ballot in a special election in November.
It was the discovery of a lifetime for two local men who stumbled across a 1920's Model T left behind in a barn.
Now you can enjoy your favorite McDonald's food without leaving your home or office.
San Diego County is the latest market to try the UberEATS app for McDonald's.
News 8's Steve Price reported on how it works.
The Gate Fire, which has burned about 2,056 acres northwest of Dulzura, was 75 percent contained Monday. Cal Fire also reported that all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in the fire area.
Dramatic video of a sea lion snatching a little girl off a dock and dragging her into the water is gaining national attention.
Traffic this week could be delayed around Torrey Pines State Beach as workers are in high gear to get repairs done before Memorial Day weekend.
A fire that charred a garage, a fence and a little more than five acres of brush in Escondido was sparked by someone using a hand grinder on a vehicle near dry grass, authorities said.
Dense fog blanketed San Diego County Monday during the early morning hours. The sun was expected to break through between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.