"Being a reporter is like taking a ‘life class’ every day. I enjoy meeting new people, gaining new experiences and learning new perspectives."

Heather Hope brings her passion for discovery to the CBS News 8 reporting team. This Atlanta native comes to CBS News 8 from KWTV, the CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City, OK, where she reported deadly tornadoes, flooding, wildfires and the takedown of a University of Oklahoma fraternity.

Heather began her broadcast journalism career at KGET in Bakersfield, CA as a multimedia journalist, specializing in breaking news as well as political, environmental, education and crime stories.

Graduating Cum Laude from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and sociology, Heather earned her Master of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from the prestigious Annenberg School at the University of Southern California. While at USC, she served as reporter/anchor for Annenberg TV News. Heather shot a documentary for her graduate thesis profiling religious leaders in Los Angeles which was screened at the California African American Museum. She also interned at KNBC-TV in LA in the investigative unit and wrote web stories. Heather gained experience in international reporting while interning for CBS News London Bureau.

When she’s not covering the news, Heather loves to shop and travel the globe. A passport holder since age three, Heather has traveled to China, Germany, Holland, France, Spain, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Guam.

Heather is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Excited to explore all the beauty our county has to offer, Heather is thrilled to call San Diego home. If you have a story idea, don’t hesitate to email her at hhope@kfmb.com.