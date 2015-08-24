Falling tree hits main, triggers gas leak in Vista

VISTA (CBS 8) - SDG&E crews are working to fix a gas leak in Vista Monday evening.

San Diego County sheriff's officials say a falling tree in the 2300 block of Bautista Avenue in unincorporated Vista has caused a natural gas leak that prompted local authorities to evacuate nearby residents as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.

Utility crews are on site working to fix the gas leak.

