Sweetwater Valley advances with 10-3 win over Rhode Island in LLWS

For its first 17 games, Sweetwater Valley Little League's bats were unstoppable, that is, until the Bonita all-stars faced West Pearland's starting pitcher Ben Gottfried Sunday.

The Sweetwater Valley Little League all-star team will play its first elimination game in its five tournaments this summer Monday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

BONITA (CNS) - The Sweetwater Valley all-star team will play another must-win game in the Little League World Series Tuesday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Sweetwater Valley will face the team representing Kentucky's Bowling Green Eastern Little League in an elimination game. The winner will move within one victory of advancing to Saturday's U.S. championship game, while the loser will be eliminated.

Bonita-based Sweetwater Valley defeated Bowling Green Eastern, the Great Lakes Region champion, 14-2, on Friday in a game called in the top of the fourth inning because of the 10-run rule.

The game will be televised by ESPN2 beginning at 5 p.m. PDT.

Sweetwater Valley, the West Region champion, avoided elimination Monday with a 10-3 victory over the team representing Rhode Island's Cranston Western Little League.

Jacob Baptista hit a grand slam during a six-run third inning enabling Sweetwater Valley to overcome a 2-0 deficit. Nate Nankil and Walker Lannom had RBI singles preceding Baptista's grand slam.

Nankil hit a two-run homer in the sixth and final inning, followed by Lannom's homer. Dante Schmid homered one out later for Sweetwater Valley's final run.

Caleb Harris homered to lead off the bottom of the first for Cranston Western, the New England Region champion.

David Marchetti, the No. 2 batter in the lineup, singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on an error and scored on Cam Adamec's single. Marchetti homered in the third.

Levi Mendez pitched a complete game for Sweetwater Valley, striking out 11 and not walking a batter in six innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits.

Sweetwater Valley was forced into an elimination game because of Sunday's 8-4 loss to the all-star team from Texas' Pearland West Little League, Sweetwater Valley's first loss after winning its first 17 games in five tournaments this summer.

https://twitter.com/PriceCBS8/status/635980558800064512

https://twitter.com/PriceCBS8/status/635978259650314240