All-girl swim team to take big plunge from Catalina to Palos Verdes

All-girl swim team to take big plunge from Catalina to Palos Verdes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A team of North County girls is preparing to take on a challenging swim of more than 20-miles of open, cold ocean, and in the dead of the night.

The Ocean's Seven team will attempt to swim from Catalina to the mainland.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely joined the girls in Carlsbad and has their story in the above video report.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

