Shawn Styles at Monterey Auto Week

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca is a gathering of legends like Bob Bondurant, the 1965 GT World Champion at Le Mans.

The races were celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cobra and spectators shared the pits while race cars sped around the track. At the Legends of the Auto Bahn, there was a variety of the mild to the wild. A gathering of German engineering where you could find an incredible 300 SL Mercedes Benz Gullwing right next to a Practicle 190D Estate.

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles reports on what he saw while making the rounds at this years Monterey Auto Week in this video story.