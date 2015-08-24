Sea lion spotted eating shark off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Sea Lions don’t often get good odds going up against sharks.

However, the tables were turned in the waters off the San Diego coast this weekend. On Sunday, a San Diego Whale Watch boat happened upon a male California sea lion chowing down on a 4-foot thresher shark. Naturalist Erin Gless tells CBS News 8 that she's never seen anything like it.

"We saw a lot of splashing and we thought maybe he is just going after a fish and having a lucky day. It wasn't until we took the pictures and zoomed in that we said, hey, this isn't a fish, this is a thresher shark," says Gless.

Gless also says that a sea lion's diet isn't always limited to just fish and that they've also been known to occasionally dine on sting rays.