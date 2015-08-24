San Diego search and rescue teams conduct disaster drill - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego search and rescue teams conduct disaster drill

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's search and rescue teams conducted a disaster practice drill over the weekend. 

The all-volunteer unit along with the Sheriff's Department simulated an earthquake disaster in San Diego. 

The teams from K-9 units to communications to medical care all practiced working together. 

"First of all, we are a team and it's important to operate as a team, to work together as a team and to address issues and tasks as a team," said division leader Ernie Cowan. 

The Sheriff's Search and Rescue unit is available 24-hours a day to respond to local, state and federal requests. 

