San Diego search and rescue teams conduct disaster drill

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's search and rescue teams conducted a disaster practice drill over the weekend.

The all-volunteer unit along with the Sheriff's Department simulated an earthquake disaster in San Diego.

The teams from K-9 units to communications to medical care all practiced working together.

"First of all, we are a team and it's important to operate as a team, to work together as a team and to address issues and tasks as a team," said division leader Ernie Cowan.

The Sheriff's Search and Rescue unit is available 24-hours a day to respond to local, state and federal requests.