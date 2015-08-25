El Cajon gets new police chief

EL CAJON (CNS) - City Manager Douglas Williford announced the selection of El Cajon police Capt. Jeff Davis as the city's next police chief

Davis will replace Chief Jim Redman when he steps down Dec. 4, according to Williford.

A graduate of El Capitan High School in Lakeside, Davis attended Grossmont College and earned a bachelor's degree in business management from San Diego Christian College. He began his career with the El Cajon Police Department in 1986, was promoted to sergeant in 1999, to lieutenant in 2006 and to captain in 2011, city spokeswoman Monica Zech said.

Davis, 53, has served in a variety of roles during his 29-year career with the department. Early on, he was a school safety officer in the Traffic Division. He also worked as a training officer while supervising recruits at San Diego Regional Police Academy.

In 2001, as a member of the city's SWAT team, Davis responded to shootings at Santana and Granite Hills high schools.

While assigned to the ECPD Investigations Division, Davis served in the Crimes against Children Unit, coordinating the implementation of a Department of Justice grant to address street-level drug dealing on El Cajon Boulevard. He also was the department's training manager and recently headed the Crime Analysis Division, which includes the city's crime lab.

His starting annual salary as chief will be $169,790.

Williford called Davis "uniquely qualified to continue the innovative and successful policies of the El Cajon Police Department as seen under Chief Redman."

"From his time on the city's SWAT team to his leadership role in El Cajon's diverse cultural community, Jeff has exhibited all of the characteristics that will make him successful as the city's next police chief," Williford said.