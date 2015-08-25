Car slams into home in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - Workers removed a car that plowed into a house Tuesday, after a DUI suspect crashed into it, hurting an elderly woman who lives there in El Cajon.

It happened after 1:00 a.m. at the 700 block of North 1st Street in El Cajon.

A car smashed into a house while people were inside. It went straight through the fence in the front yard before plowing into the front of the home, police said.

The DUI suspect drove westbound on Marlin Avenue and instead of making a turn he went straight into the house.

El Cajon Police gave him a sobriety test at the scene. He was arrested and placed into a police cruiser.

The car caused major damage and shocked an elderly woman who suffered minor injuries from falling debris.

She was seen hugging loved ones. We're told she will be staying with relatives.