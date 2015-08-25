Police seek men who tried to lure 10-year-old girl into van

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Tuesday to be on the lookout for a man who made a failed attempt to lure a 10-year-old girl into a minivan on an Alpine roadside.



The child was playing outside an apartment complex on Arnold Way near Tavern Road about noon Monday when the white vehicle, which had two men in it, pulled up alongside her, according to sheriff's officials.



The driver got out, confronted the youngster, asked if she wanted a ride and offered her candy, Sgt. Laura Whalen said. The girl responded by running off and hiding in a patch of shrubbery until the men went away.



She told investigators that the man who spoke to her was white, had freckles, and was wearing black sweats with a hood pulled up over his head and cinched tight around his face by a drawstring.



The sheriff's department released an artist's rendering of him this afternoon in hopes of generating tips in the case.



The child, who could not provide a description of the other man, said the van had tinted side windows, a pink breast cancer sticker on the back and two pieces of lumber on the roof.



Anyone who might be able to help identify one or both men was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.