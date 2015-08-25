Former high school custodian sentenced in sexting case

EL CAJON (CNS) - Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a 21-year-old Grossmont Union High School District substitute custodian who texted a 14-year-old girl and pressured her to meet him for sex.

Elias Morales II pleaded guilty in May to contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime and attempting to possess child pornography.

Under the plea bargain, Morales is expected to be sentenced to probation, possible jail time, and will also have to register as a sex offender, said Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Renner.

San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Jeff Duckworth said Morales sent inappropriate text messages to the El Capitan High School student and encouraged her to ditch class and meet him off campus.

School officials said they notified the sheriff's department after learning of the allegations against Morales.

Detectives took over a text session posing as the student, agreeing to meet Morales at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Maine Avenue for a sexual liaison, Duckworth said. Morales was arrested at the store Feb. 19.

He had been fingerprinted and underwent U.S. Department of Justice and FBI background checks before being hired late last year, according to the school district, which fired him after his arrest.