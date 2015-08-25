7th Annual 'Tables for Tots' fundraiser kicks off

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Designers and architects fuse their talents to create masterpieces for children.

The 7th annual Tables for Tots fundraiser, featuring an auction of children’s furniture sets will be held Thursday, August 27th from 6:00 p.m. To 9:00 p.m. at Westfield UTC.

The money raised through the Tables for Tots fundraiser help the Ronald McDonald House provide much needed support to families who have a critically ill or injured child being treated at local hospital. The Ronald McDonald House provides meals, overnight rooms and more so families can have their day-to-day needs met and focus on helping their child heal.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs files the above video report from UTC with more on Tables for Tots.