7th Annual 'Tables for Tots' fundraiser kicks off - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

7th Annual 'Tables for Tots' fundraiser kicks off

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Designers and architects fuse their talents to create masterpieces for children.

The 7th annual Tables for Tots fundraiser, featuring an auction of children’s furniture sets will be held Thursday, August 27th from 6:00 p.m. To 9:00 p.m. at Westfield UTC.

The money raised through the Tables for Tots fundraiser help the Ronald McDonald House provide much needed support to families who have a critically ill or injured child being treated at local hospital. The Ronald McDonald House provides meals, overnight rooms and more so families can have their day-to-day needs met and focus on helping their child heal.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs files the above video report from UTC with more on Tables for Tots.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.