Woman injured after crashing car into swimming pool

SPRING VALLEY (CBS 8) - A woman was injured after losing control of her car and crashing into a backyard swimming pool Tuesday morning in Spring Valley.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. when a 35-year-old San Diego woman who was driving home exited SR-125 and stopped at the intersection of Broadview Street and Elkelton Boulevard. According to CHP, the woman made a fast left turn and due to the wet conditions at the time, she lost control of the vehicle.

Witnesses say that the vehicle fish tailed and smashed through the backyard fence of a home and right into their swimming pool.  

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported. 

