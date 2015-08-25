Video: Boy punches hole in $1.5 million painting

TAIPEI (CBS 8) - It’s not every day you see somebody punch a hole in a historic 17th century Italian painting.

However, that’s exactly what happened Sunday when a 12-year-old boy tripped at a museum and in comedic fashion, punched a hole through a valuable work of art.

Thanks to the internet, we can watch the spectacle unfold here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zz_7Q-yxLF4

The security video, released by exhibition organizers, shows the boy walk past the painting, trip, and stumble fist first into the still life.

The painting, “Flowers”, is a 17th century Italian painting by Paolo Porpora which is worth an estimated $1.5 million.

According to Focus Taiwan News, organizers say the boy and his family will not be asked to pay to restore the painting, which is insured. The boy has not been identified by authorities.

The painting was part of an exhibition called “The Face of Leonardo, Images of a Genius” at Hushan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan.