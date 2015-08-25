WATCH: Dramatic video shows Utah troopers stopping wrong-way driver

UTAH (CBS 8/CNN) - A dramatic video released Monday shows a driver going the wrong way on a Utah highway and the execution of two PIT maneuvers troopers used to stop the vehicle. The troopers and witnesses say it was one of the strangest things they'd seen.

The video shows a Utah police trooper catching up to the car and, on an initial attempt to force the vehicle to stop, hitting it from the rear bumper. The wrong-way driver corrects the car's positioning and is able to drive away from the maneuver - zig-zagging across multiple lanes along the highway. The trooper hits the car a second time using the PIT maneuver - a immobilization technique used by highway patrol officers to force a fleeing car to abruptly turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop. In the video, the car can be seen flipping on its side, rolling to a stop and eventually ending upside down.

The chase was still not over. A cell phone video from another motorist captures footage of the female wrong-way driver attempting to flee from the police. She is wrestled to the ground all the while being combative with the arresting officers. According to Utah Highway Patrolman Lt. Chris Simmons it took five troopers to subdue the suspect. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Natalie Peterson of Ogden. She faces multiple charges related to the incident.