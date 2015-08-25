YMCA in City Heights opens outdoor rooftop gym

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Copley-Price YMCA is taking fitness to new heights.

On Tuesday, the facility in City Heights opened a state of the art outdoor gym on the building's roof.

The outdoor installation is called Air Fitness and it's the first of its kind in the U.S.

YMCA officials say users can get a complete workout with top equipment while enjoying the benefits of the San Diego sunshine and fresh air.