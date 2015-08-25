Two women arrested in drug raid

LAKESIDE (CNS) - Authorities arrested two drug suspects at a Lakeside home Tuesday and then condemned the premises due to the alleged presence of toxic narcotics-related residue, authorities reported.

Deputies served a search warrant at the residence in the 12100 block of Wintercrest Drive about 6:15 a.m., finding and seizing marijuana, methamphetamine, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's department.

Arrested at the scene on suspicion of various narcotics charges were Kristina Duerksen, 52, and Robin Faulkner, 53.

A county hazardous materials team evaluated the home and declared it unsuitable for habitation due to methamphetamine-related chemical contamination, officials said.