Gold rush meets tech rush: Mining by remote

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A San Diego east county family is "Going for the Gold" with new technology that's redefining the mining industry in Alaska.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely traveled to Blossom Valley to meet the family that's sitting on a gold mine.

Millions of people are watching the show called Bering Sea Gold on the Discovery Channel, but the star of the show this upcoming season may just be an underwater gold digging machine built in Blossom Valley.

Ben Weinrib has a gold digger in his family alright and it's called the "Eddy Pump Sub-Dredge".



The technology is currently in Alaska where Ben says the gold rush is still a wild business. Tires get slashed. Gold gets stolen in the tough tundra called Alaska which is why it's nice a lot of the equipment can be controlled from San Diego.

Most people are afraid of tornadoes and understandably so, but Ben's father Dr. Harry Weinrib was able to harness the power of a twister to extract up to ten times as much gold as the competition.

From research, to results, business is suddenly booming and blooming in Blossom Valley. A family business on the verge of striking gold.

If you'd like to see the "Eddy Pump Sub-Dredge" at work, the season premiere of "Bering Sea Gold" airs on the Discovery Channel September fourth.