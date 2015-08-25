Congressman Peters tries out F-35 cockpit demonstrator - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Congressman Peters tries out F-35 cockpit demonstrator

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Congressman Scott Peters hopped in a cockpit simulator for a new stealth fighter jet. 

Peters and members of the House Armed Services Committee were in Kearny Mesa on Tuesday to check out the F-35 lightning two cockpit demonstrator. 

It shows off the plane's advanced flight technology and combat capabilities. 

The first squadron of F-35 fighters was cleared for active combat by the Marines last month. 

