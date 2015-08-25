What's Going Around Report - August 25, 2015 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What's Going Around Report - August 25, 2015

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Stomach flu can be very contagious so it's not surprise that when this virus shows up on the San Diego Health Report the Council of Community Clinics sees the effects quickly. 

Watch the video report above for this week's What's Going Around Report. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.