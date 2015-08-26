Trees catch fire near La Mesa shopping center, force evacuation

LA MESA (CBS 8/CNS) - A fire broke out near a grocery store in La Mesa early Wednesday, but no one was injured.

The brush fire behind an Albertsons store along the off-ramp from State

Route 125 to Fletcher Parkway was reported shortly after 2 a.m., according to

Heartland Fire & Rescue and the California Highway Patrol.

Once it was extinguished, investigators were summoned to determine what caused the blaze, a fire dispatcher said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but we're told some homeless people do live behind the shopping center.