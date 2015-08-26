Head-on crash shuts down Dehesa Road near Sycuan Casino

DEHESA (CNS) - A head-on collision near Dehesa early Wednesday left a passenger with major injuries, a driver less severely injured and the 20-year-old man who allegedly caused the crash facing felony charges.

Bashman Azatt Abdulahad of El Cajon allegedly lost control of his 2014 Nissan Altima, which veered into oncoming traffic on a curve in eastbound Dehesa Road about 5 miles east of the Sycuan Casino around 3:45 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Kevin Pearlstein. The Altima struck a westbound

2000 Honda Civic.

The Civic's 22-year-old male passenger was severely injured and was airlifted to a hospital, Pearlstein said. The car's 43-year-old driver, a Lakeside man, was taken via ambulance to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Pearlstein said Abdulahad was driving with a suspended license. He allegedly attempted to run off after the crash but was located a short time later by a Sycuan police officer and arrested on suspicion of the license violation and felony hit-and-run.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the crash, according to Pearlstein.

The wrecked vehicles and the debris sent into the roadway prompted authorities to issue a SigAlert for the area, but it was lifted shortly after 5:30 a.m.