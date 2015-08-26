Good Samaritans capture hit-and-run suspect - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Good Samaritans capture hit-and-run suspect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A few good Samaritans capture a man who tried to run off, after hitting several parked vehicles in Rolando.

It happened Tuesday night on the 6500 block of Zena Drive.

According to witnesses, they heard a loud noise and went outside to see what happened.

Three parked cars and a motorcycle were damaged, police said.

The truck responsible was stopped in the street with a front tire ripped off.

The driver tried to run, but neighbors caught him and held him until police arrived.

