ESPN takes Schilling off LLWS broadcast after tweet

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — ESPN removed Curt Schilling from its broadcast team for the Little League World Series on Tuesday because of an anti-Muslim tweet.

Schilling retweeted a post that said, "Only 5-10% of Muslims are extremists. In 1940, only 7% of Germans were Nazis. How'd that go?" The post was soon removed from his Twitter feed.

The network said the tweet was unacceptable and that it "made that point very strongly to Curt." ESPN said Schilling was removed from the Little League World Series assignment "pending further consideration."

Schilling accepted the punishment, saying in a statement: "Bad choices have bad consequences and this was a bad decision in every way on my part."

