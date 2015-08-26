'Pippin' coming to San Diego Civic Theatre

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Something old is new again! "Pippin", the four time Tony award winning play Pippin is entertaining audiences at the San Diego Civic Theater.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely was invited to meet the cast and take a behind the scenes tour of the production.

Pippin is Broadway's high-flying hit musical full of acrobatics, magical feats and songs. Through a series of backstage interviews, Jeff was able to interview:



* Charlotte O'Sullivan & Nicolas Jelmoni (acrobats/players and can show acrobatic hand-to-hand demonstrations)

* Brian Flores (plays title role of Pippin)

* Gabrielle McClinton (plays the Leading Player and was born in San Diego)

* Priscilla Lopez (Berthe -Pippin's grandmother). She has a great role in which she actually does a trapeze act! She is also a Tony Award-winner.

Tickets are still available for Pippin. The play will complete its run at the San Diego Civic Theater on Sunday.