70th annual tomato battle leaves Spanish town red

Crowds of people throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "tomatina" tomato fiesta, in the village of Bunol, 50 kilometers from Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. The streets of an eastern Spanish town are awash with red pulp as thousands o

Crowds of people throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "tomatina" tomato fiesta, in the village of Bunol, 50 kilometers outside Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. The streets of an eastern Spanish town are awash with red pulp as thousands

Crowds of people throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "tomatina" tomato fiesta, in the village of Bunol, 50 kilometers outside Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. The streets of an eastern Spanish town are awash with red pulp as thousands

BUNOL, Spain (AP) — More than 20,000 people have pelted each other in the street with tomatoes in this year's "Tomatina" as the Spanish event celebrates its 70th birthday.

At the annual fiesta in the eastern town of Bunol on Wednesday, 175 tons of ripe tomatoes were offloaded from seven trucks into the crowd packing the streets for an hour-long battle.

The tomato fight leaves the participants and the town's streets awash with red pulp. The town is hosed down minutes after the event ends at noon, while participants can use public showers.

The paid-entry event was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region.

Reflecting its worldwide popularity, Google dedicated its search engine doodle to the fiesta.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.