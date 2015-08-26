Chato: Needs tender care and loving home

Breed: Pug

Gender: Neutered male

Age: 9 years old

ID #: 186140

Adoption Fee: $25

Chato, a nine-year-old Pug, is a lovable little guy who absolutely loves human companionship and can’t wait to find a family to love. He was relinquished to San Diego Humane Society because his owner’s mother became ill and they no longer could care for Chato. He is blind, so he would prefer a mellow home where he can be with his human companions. He’s a sweet, loving companion in every way!

Chato’s sweet, calm demeanor would be perfect for someone looking for a companion to take nice leisurely strolls with or to cuddle up with for a movie night. Don’t miss out on this little gem – he is sure to melt your heart!

Chato’s adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!