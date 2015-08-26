San Diego whale watchers getting an eyeful these days - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego whale watchers getting an eyeful these days

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some whale watchers off the San Diego coast were treated to quite a show on Wednesday. 

Humpback whales were spotted just 5 miles off shore, playing and splashing around. 

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles reports from Mission Bay with more on the spectacular sight in Wednesday night's Earth 8 report. 

