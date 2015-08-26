Home movie moments of our team between games

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Sweetwater Valley Little League all-stars are enjoying a day off at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Pennsylvania Wednesday evening. They fended off elimination by beating Kentucky last night and now they're waiting to see who they'll play next.

When the players aren’t wowing thousands of fans, you'll find the Sweetwater Valley Little Leaguers doing what boys do. Playing video games and just hanging out.

"A little while ago we had practice, now we have some free time and we are enjoying it with our parents," says center fielder Preston Fleming.

CBS News 8 spoke with one of their coaches, Arturo Maldonado, who said balancing work and play is key when it comes to keeping the kids relaxed.

"We've always tried to focus on the balance to keep them loose, energized and engaged," says Maldonado.

For the fans cheering them on here in San Diego, the team has a message for them.

"Thank you for watching us and for all the support that you've done for us on the road here. Thank you for everything you've done," says Cameron Barbosa.

Up next for these sluggers will be the winner of Pennsylvania and Texas and remember, they have a history with Texas.

"We lost to Texas 8-4 so we're hoping to get revenge on them or we'll play Mid Atlantic and kick their butts," says Preston.

CBS News 8 asked the coach what he's going to tell the team before the next game. He said he will tell them it's just another game and to have fun.