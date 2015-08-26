Bicyclist rides through "kangaroo apocalypse"

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA (CBS 8) - It was an unnerving experience for a bicyclist in Australia as he came upon a scene straight out of a zombie movie, only with kangaroos.

"Oh my god. Instead of a zombie apocalypse, it's a kangaroo! And look at them, they're standing there, should I be going down here?" says Ben Vezina.

Disclaimer: Video contains language that might be considered offensive to sensitive audiences

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MY5LmRXoeM

Vezina was biking in Hawkstone Park in Victoria, Australia when he came across a group of kangaroos that stopped what they were doing and stood motionless on their hind legs as he pedaled through.

Despite being terrified, Vezina was not hurt and says the video proves that kangaroos and people can coexist.