How officers decide when to send in the dog

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Tuesday, San Diego Police used a K-9 to help apprehend a driver who led them on a chase in a stole car.

In the video report above, the head of the K-9 department explained the decision to send in the dog.

Police have not released the name of the driver who was arrested.

The suspect is facing several charges including DUI, felony evading arrest and auto theft.