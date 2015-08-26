How officers decide when to send in the dog - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

How officers decide when to send in the dog

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Tuesday, San Diego Police used a K-9 to help apprehend a driver who led them on a chase in a stole car. 

In the video report above, the head of the K-9 department explained the decision to send in the dog. 

Police have not released the name of the driver who was arrested. 

The suspect is facing several charges including DUI, felony evading arrest and auto theft. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.