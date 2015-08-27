Two-year-old L.A. girl found safe after Amber Alert

CHATSWORTH (CNS) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a 2-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her armed father from a Department of Children and Family Services worker in Chatsworth.

The two-year-old girl was found safe and sound in Los Angeles late Wednesday night.

The abduction occurred about 2:05 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which identified the girl as Lanees Issa and the suspect as 27- year-old Louai Nayel Issa.

The girl is described as Middle Eastern, about 2 feet tall, weighing around 35 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a pink and orange shirt, pink pants and pink sandals when last seen.

The suspect is also Middle Eastern, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, around 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans when last seen and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the CHP, which issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police told CBS2 that Issa pointed a gun at a DCFS worker in Chatsworth before taking the child.

Issa was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV with a partial California license plate of "W122," according to the CHP.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the child and suspect were urged to call the LAPD at (213) 484-6700.