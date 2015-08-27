How to talk to your kids about tragic events

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The horror played out during a morning show broadcast in Virginia as 24-year-old Alison Parker and 27-year-old Adam Ward were gunned down in the middle of an interview.

Because the shooting played out so publicly on live television and social media, some parents may be concerned that their children may have seen it.

A local pediatrician explained how to talk to kids about tragedies like the one in Virginia, and what to do to help them cope with the trauma.

"I think the most important thing is to reassure them that while these are horrific events when they happen - they are thankfully extremely rare - and there are many, many more people who are good people who are there to protect them," said Dr. Marsha Spitzer, MD.

Dr. Spitzer said to watch out for symptoms in children including sleep issues, being afraid of going to school, not wanting to leave the house.

Some children struggling with the subject way have the opposite type of reaction, and pretend like nothing is wrong.