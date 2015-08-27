Car goes down embankment on Eastbound 52 in Clairemont - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Traffic is moving again along the Eastbound 52 at Genesee in Clairemont, after a driver plunged her car 50 feet down an embankment.

It happened just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

The Toyota Prius she was driving, rolled at least once before coming to a stop in the bushes below.

When emergency crews reached the woman, she had only minor bumps and bruises.

The California Highway Patrol says it appears the driver had been drinking.

