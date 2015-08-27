San Diegans march for women in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A rally and march to observe Women's Equality Day is scheduled Thursday afternoon in Balboa Park.

Participants will gather at the Kate Sessions statue at Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street and march over the Cabrillo Bridge to the Spreckels Organ Pavilion for a free concert.

Women's Equality Day marks the 95th anniversary of women being granted the right to vote via the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

According to the organizers of the rally and march, the turnout rate for women has been higher than for men in every presidential election since 1996, with the difference in the last few elections between four million and seven million votes.

The event will include participation by the League of Women Voters, the United Nations Women's Equity Council, the Older Women's League, and members and supporters of the Women's Museum of California.