Investigation underway after body found along Chula Vista roadway

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A person was found dead Thursday along the side of a Chula Vista roadway.

A jogger alerted police to the discovery off Heritage Road, just south of the Sleep Train Amphitheater, shortly after 7 a.m., according to Chula Vista police Capt. Lon Turner. The body was that of a male, but police have yet to release an approximate age.

Turner said detectives from the Crimes of Violence division had launched an investigation.



