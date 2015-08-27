Wreck on Interstate 8 near Fletcher Parkway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wreck on Interstate 8 near Fletcher Parkway

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - At least 4 people were injured after a crash that blocked traffic on Interstate 8 in the east county Thursday morning. 

The crash happened near Fletcher Parkway shortly before 9:00 a.m. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. 

No other details are available at this time. 

