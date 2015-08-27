Trump: 'I swear' my hair is not a toupee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trump: 'I swear' my hair is not a toupee

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pulls his hair back to show that it is not a toupee while speaking during a rally at the TD Convention Center, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, in Greenville, S.C. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pulls his hair back to show that it is not a toupee while speaking during a rally at the TD Convention Center, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, in Greenville, S.C.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump supporter Mary Margaret Bannister checks to see if his hair is real during his speech at the TD Convention Center, Thursday, Aug, 27, 2015, in Greenville, S.C. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump supporter Mary Margaret Bannister checks to see if his hair is real during his speech at the TD Convention Center, Thursday, Aug, 27, 2015, in Greenville, S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says his trademark hairdo is for real.

He told 1,800 people in South Carolina Thursday: "It's my hair ... I swear."

The billionaire developer waved a copy of The New York Times shortly after taking the stage, saying the newspaper accused him of wearing a toupee.

Then he called a woman onstage from a front table and instructed her to tug on his hair.

As she pulled, he asked her to confirm that it's real. She said, "I do believe it is," to laughter and applause, and Trump tossed his copy of the Times into the crowd.

Trump leads most polls of GOP primary voters.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.

