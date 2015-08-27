One killed, three injured in head-on crash in Jamul

JAMUL (CBS 8) - An SUV and a taxi minivan crashed head-on near Steele Canyon High School Thursday afternoon, killing a 75-year-old man and injuring three other people.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:00 p.m. at SR-94 at Marlena Way when a Chevrolet Blazer heading eastbound on SR-94 drifted across the lanes and crashed head-on into an oncoming Toyota Sienna taxi, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Blazer died at the scene of the crash. The name of the driver killed is being witheld pending family notification.

Medics transported the 45-year-old driver of the taxi van and his two passengers to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of minor injuries.

The accident left both east and westbound lanes closed while emergency personnel investigated the scene.

Officers detoured traffic onto Steele Valley Road and Singer Lane.