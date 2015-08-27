San Diego gas prices falling

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 2.7 cents Thursday to $3.55, decreasing for the 13th consecutive day and 39th time in 42 days.

The average price has dropped 69 cents over the past 42 days, including 2.7 cents on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The decreases follow a seven-day stretch of increases totaling 73.7 cents that pushed the average price to its highest amount since May 8, 2014.

The average price dropped for 26 consecutive days, had three days of increases totaling 6.1 cents from Aug. 12-14, then resumed declining on Aug. 15.

The average price is 17.4 cents less than one week ago, 56.1 cents lower than one month ago and 27.9 cents below what it was one year ago.