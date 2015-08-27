Police seek help identifying lottery scam artists targeting the elderly

ESCONDIDO (Escondido Police Dept) - Escondido Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in lottery scam series. The suspects make contact with potential elderly victims claiming to possess a winning lottery ticket. The suspects convince the victims to assist with claiming a percentage of the winnings in exchange for cash. The suspects then flee the area with the victim’s cash and the victims are left with losing or fraudulent lottery tickets. The suspects are associated with a grey minivan.

Escondido Police encourage the public to call 911 if approached by an unknown person claiming to have a winning lottery ticket and asks for money. Anyone with knowledge of this series or who can identify the suspects in the photo is encouraged to call the Escondido Police Department.

To report any suspicious activities in your neighborhood, you may contact the Police Department directly, or you may make an unidentified call on an Anonymous Tip Line at 760-743-TIPS (8477) or via the Escondido Police Department web site at police.escondido.org.