Two injured in Oceanside stabbing, police seek suspects

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Two men were wounded in a stabbing at an Oceanside transient camp Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported fight and assault near a Sprinter train station in the 600 block of Crouch Street found the victims, ages 28 and 30, suffering from apparently non-life-threatening cuts, according to police.

Medics airlifted them to a hospital, Lt. Leonard Cosby said.

"Both were uncooperative, telling officers they did not know what happened," Cosby said.

No suspects were in custody as of early evening, according to police.

